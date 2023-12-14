Tiffany Haddish Charged With DUI Case Following Arrest

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 14 (IANS) Actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish, who was arrested this Thanksgiving, reportedly has been officially charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

This arrived after Haddish was collared early on Friday morning, November 24 in Beverly Hills, California, reports aceshowbiz.

"We responded to a call of a vehicle on the roadway at 5.45 this morning," a watch commander for the Beverly Hills Police Department told Page Six. He also noted officers were told the driver was "asleep behind the wheel."

Sources additionally told the outlet that Tiffany's car was "stopped in lanes of traffic" and not pulled over to the side. It means any vehicles that were driving in the area at that time would have had to go around her car.

According to a video obtained by TMZ, Tiffany appeared cooperative when police put her in handcuffs and walked her to the back of their vehicle. She was seen wearing a floral red and white blouse, black leggings and black sneakers.

This is not Tiffany's first DUI case. Back in January 2022, she was arrested for a DUI and improper stopping on a roadway after she appeared to be dozing behind the wheel.

Despite her run-in with the law, Tiffany made light of it and joked about the arrest during another set at The Laugh Factory. Responding to an audience member who asked "what happened" last night, she said, "I prayed to God to send me a man with a job. A career. Preferably in a uniform. God answered my prayers."

She later said that she needs to "get help." She told Entertainment Tonight a few days after the incident: "I'm going to get some help so I can learn balance and boundaries."

--IANS

dc/kvd