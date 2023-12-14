Chilly Conditions Forecast Across Jordan Throughout Weekend

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 14 (Petra) -- Jordan on Thursday is set to experience relatively cold and partly cloudy skies across most regions, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba are expected to enjoy pleasant temperatures.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, some limited areas in the western regions might witness light rain showers during the morning. Westerly winds will prevail, occasionally gaining speed in the eastern parts of the country.The weather department advised caution due to potential fog reducing visibility over mountainous regions, select desert areas, and plains. Moreover, drivers should be cautious on roads affected by rainfall due to the increased risk of slippery conditions.On Friday, a slight rise in temperatures is predicted. Cooler weather is expected in mountainous regions and plains, whereas milder conditions will prevail in other parts of the country.Saturday's forecast continues the trend of relatively cool temperatures in mountainous regions and plains, with milder weather elsewhere.Today, temperature ranges will vary significantly. In Eastern Amman, temperatures could reach highs of around 16C and drop to lows of 9C, while Western Amman might experience highs of about 14C with lows of 7C. Moving north to the highlands, temperatures will range between highs of 13C and lows of 6C, while the southern highlands will reach highs of 12C and lows of 5C. Aqaba in the south tends to be relatively warmer, with temperatures reaching highs of 24C and lows of 15C.