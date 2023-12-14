3 Palestinians Killed, 6 Injured By Israeli Forces In Jenin

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Dec. 14 (Petra) -- Three Palestinians were killed and six others were injured on Thursday when Israeli forces bombed the eastern neighborhood of the West Bank city of Jenin. This marks the third consecutive day of aggression by the occupation forces against the city and its camp.In a statement, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that a drone bombing targeted a group of Palestinian citizens in the eastern neighborhood, causing the deaths of three individuals and leaving four others in critical condition. This latest attack brings the total number of casualties to 11 since the onset of the aggression.The PRCS promptly responded to the situation, with their dedicated crews evacuating the deceased and transporting the injured to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention.In addition to the bombing, the occupation forces fired several shells toward numerous homes in the neighborhood, including five shells directed at the besieged residences. Furthermore, the troops conducted interrogations and forced citizens to leave their homes during the operation.As tensions escalated, the occupation army raided several homes in the neighborhood, conducting searches and tampering with their contents. These actions sparked violent confrontations, during which the Israeli soldiers resorted to firing bullets and deploying poison tear gas bombs against locals and their homes.As a response, the occupation forces dispatched additional military reinforcements to the city of Jenin and its camp.