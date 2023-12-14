Deputy President Mashatile Visits Socialist Republic Of Vietnam In The Second Leg Of His Working Visit To Southeast Asia

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has arrived in Hanoi, the capital of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to begin the second leg of his first Working Visit to Southeast Asia. The Deputy President began his visit today with a tour of the Mausoleum and home of the late leader of Vietnam, Ho Chi Minh. The Deputy President laid a wreath at the Mausoleum and conveyed a message of support from the people and Government of South Africa through Mausoleum's Visitors' Book.

South Africa and Vietnam enjoy friendly and constructive relations grounded in a shared history of struggle against colonialism and to achieve national freedom, and the two countries share common values such as the pursuit of multilateral cooperation, peace, and the progressive reform of the institutions of global governance to counter geopolitical inequalities.

South Africa and Vietnam also celebrate 30 years of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations this year.

In the course of the last 30 years, several bilateral legal instruments have been established in various areas of co-operation. The two countries operate an Inter-Governmental Partnership Forum for Economic, Trade, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Co-operation, aimed at facilitating co-operation in areas of mutual interest.

The Deputy President's visit follows the visit to South Africa of the Vice President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, HE Ms Vo Thi Anh Xuan, in September this year, where she extended an invitation to the Deputy President to pay reciprocal official visit to mark the 30-year milestone and further strengthen bilateral ties.

As part of his duties in Vietnam, the Deputy President will hold official talks with Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan, meet Prime Minister HE Mr Pham Minh Chinh, and pay a courtesy call on the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, HE Mr Vo Van Thong.

He will also meet with the CEOs of some of Vietnam's largest companies that are looking either to invest in or source goods and services from South Africa. He will also interact with African ambassadors to Vietnam.

The Deputy President is accompanied in Vietnam by Deputy Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Candith Mashego-Dlamini, Deputy Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition Nomalungelo Gina, Deputy Minister for Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Buti Manamela, Deputy Minister for Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Maggie Sotyu, and senior government officials.

