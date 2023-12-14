Samana Developers Delivers Dh100 Million Samana Golf Avenue Project in Dubai Studio City

(MENAFN- Media4pr) The developer achieves 600% growth in 2023, consolidating its position among top 10 fastest-growing developers in Dubai

(DUBAI): Samana Developers, the fastest-growing real estate developer in Dubai, celebrated a momentous occasion on December 7, 2023, with the official handover ceremony of the Dh100 million Samana Golf Avenue project in Dubai Studio City.

The event, graced by the presence of Mr Marwan Bin Ghalita, CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), marked the successful completion and handover of this resort-style residential endeavour.

The handover of this wellness-themed residential project, in alignment with Dubai's 2040 New Urban Masterplan, stands as a testament to Samana Developers' commitment to creating healthy, sustainable, and vibrant communities.

Samana Developers proudly announced an extraordinary feat, achieving a staggering 600% growth and launching 12 projects as part of their ambitious 2023 roadmap. This accomplishment solidifies Samana Developers' standing among Dubai's top 10 fastest-growing developers, a testament to their commitment to excellence and innovation in the real estate sector.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, remarked, "Reaching an impressive 600% growth in 2023 positions us among the top 10 private developers in Dubai. This much of growth could be possible due to our commitment to building a lifestyle which focuses on the needs of end-users and their families. The outside-the-box design concepts, affordable price tag, and luxurious living experiences have enabled us to grow our property portfolio and help us launch projects on time."

“In the dynamic and competitive landscape of Dubai's real estate market, Samana Developers has earned its place among the fastest-growing developers. This recognition is a reflection of the company's unwavering dedication to delivering quality property assets, meeting market demands, and surpassing customer expectations.” Imran said.

Against the backdrop of the global Covid-19 pandemic, Samana Golf Avenue emerged as a visionary response, embodying a unique resort-style theme that prioritizes the importance of a healthy lifestyle. The project's design was inspired by the changing needs of residents in a post-pandemic world, with a focus on creating spaces that promote wellness and overall well-being.

Pioneering and Delivering Private Pool Concept

For the first time in Dubai, Samana Developers not only pioneered the concept of built-in private pools in residential buildings, but Golf Avenue project marks successfully delivering it, which further establishes Samana’s position in delivering innovation in design.

The commitment to innovation and thoughtful design was formally recognized in 2019 when Samana Golf Avenue was honoured with the prestigious Innovation in Design Award. This accolade underscores the project's excellence in integrating modern amenities, environmental considerations, and a commitment to fostering a thriving community.

Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, expressed his gratitude and excitement about reaching this significant milestone.

"The completion and handover of Samana Golf Avenue mark a testament to our dedication to creating exceptional living spaces. In a rapidly evolving real estate landscape, Samana Developers is proud to contribute positively to Dubai's growth and redefine the standards of modern living," Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers, added.

With the successful handover of Samana Golf Avenue, Samana Developers continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate industry. The company remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering innovative projects that resonate with the evolving needs of residents and contribute to Dubai's vision of a sustainable and vibrant future.

