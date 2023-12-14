Baku Initiative Group To Hold Conference On Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace And Security In Geneva

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The
international conference "Neocolonialism: Human Rights, Peace and
Security" organized by Baku Initiative Group will start today at
the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland, the roup said , Trend reports.
The date of the conference - December 14 - was not chosen by
chance. General Assembly Resolution 1514 (XV) of December 14, 1960
adopted the Declaration on Granting Independence to Colonial
Countries and Peoples.
Since then, December 14 has been celebrated all over the world
as "Decolonization Day".
Will be updated
