Board Meeting Of New Azerbaijan Party To Determine Candidate For Extraordinary Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. An expanded
meeting of the board of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) will
be held on December 15, Trend reports.
The meeting is expected to determine the ruling party's
candidate for the extraordinary presidential election scheduled for
February 7.
Deputy Chairman of the party - head of the central apparatus
Tahir Budagov on December 12 told reporters that YAP board meeting
will be held.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential
election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.
