Board Meeting Of New Azerbaijan Party To Determine Candidate For Extraordinary Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. An expanded meeting of the board of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) will be held on December 15, Trend reports.

The meeting is expected to determine the ruling party's candidate for the extraordinary presidential election scheduled for February 7.

Deputy Chairman of the party - head of the central apparatus Tahir Budagov on December 12 told reporters that YAP board meeting will be held.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan on February 7, 2024.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel