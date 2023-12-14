Azerbaijan And Colombia Discuss Intensification Of Trade Ties

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan and Colombia have discussed intensification of trade ties, Trend reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev met with newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Colombia to Azerbaijan Luis Fernando Cuartas Ayala.

At the meeting, Yusif Abdullayev informed about the Agency's activities, including measures to support entrepreneurs on the basis of the "single window" function, export promotion mechanisms, as well as Azerbaijan's investment opportunities and trade partners.

In turn, the ambassador noted the political relations between the countries and spoke about the potential prospects of organizing activities of Colombian companies, as well as representative offices of foreign companies operating in his country, in Azerbaijan.

Export of coffee, flowers and pharmaceutical products from Colombia to Azerbaijan is currently one of the issues of interest. In this regard, an agreement was reached on exchange of information between the parties and support from AZPROMO to coordinate the activities of entrepreneurs working in the two countries.

The data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that Azerbaijan exported goods worth over $301,800 to Colombia and imported goods worth over $1.2 million from January through October 2023.

