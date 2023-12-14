Azerbaijan And Colombia Discuss Intensification Of Trade Ties

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. Azerbaijan and
Colombia have discussed intensification of trade ties, Trend reports.
According to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion
Agency (AZPROMO), AZPROMO Executive Director Yusif Abdullayev met
with newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
of the Republic of Colombia to Azerbaijan Luis Fernando Cuartas
Ayala.
At the meeting, Yusif Abdullayev informed about the Agency's
activities, including measures to support entrepreneurs on the
basis of the "single window" function, export promotion mechanisms,
as well as Azerbaijan's investment opportunities and trade
partners.
In turn, the ambassador noted the political relations between
the countries and spoke about the potential prospects of organizing
activities of Colombian companies, as well as representative
offices of foreign companies operating in his country, in
Azerbaijan.
Export of coffee, flowers and pharmaceutical products from
Colombia to Azerbaijan is currently one of the issues of interest.
In this regard, an agreement was reached on exchange of information
between the parties and support from AZPROMO to coordinate the
activities of entrepreneurs working in the two countries.
The data of the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan shows that
Azerbaijan exported goods worth over $301,800 to Colombia and
imported goods worth over $1.2 million from January through October
2023.
