Ukraine's General Staff Reports 120 Combat Clashes On Front Lines On Dec 13

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy launched 17 missile strikes, 36 air strikes and 74 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements on Wednesday, December 13.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update posted to Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

Yesterday, the Russian occupiers launched an air and missile attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense forces shot down 31 out of 32 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs. The consequences of the missile strike are being clarified.

Today the enemy attacked Ukraine with ten Shahed-136/131 UAVs. All drones were destroyed.

Novomykhailivka and Kostiantynivka in the Donetsk region were hit by air strikes.

More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 21 enemy attacks near Synkivka and 2 attacks east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near Serebrianske Forestry, Luhansk region, and east of Terny, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks near Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region. Ukraine's defense forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment and are entrenching themselves on the achieved lines.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The defense forces successfully repelled 29 enemy attacks east of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and 28 attacks south of Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to hold back the enemy near Novomykhailivka and Krasnohorivka, Donetsk region, where Ukrainian defenders repelled 19 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarske sector.

On the Zaporizhzhia axis, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near Verbove and west of Verbove, Zaporizhzhia region.

At the same time, in the Melitopol sector, Ukraine's defense forces continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic grouping of troops in the Kherson sector, Ukrainian forces continue to hold their ground on the left bank of the Dnipro River, conducting counter-battery fire and striking behind enemy lines.

In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aircraft struck five areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment.

The Ukrainian rocket forces struck a Russian command post, five areas of concentration of enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment, and an ammunition depot.