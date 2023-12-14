One Killed In 114 Russian Strikes On Kherson Region In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out 114 shelling attacks on the Kherson region on December 13, killing one person and wounding another.

According to Ukrinform, Kherson region governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on Facebook .

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 114 shelling attacks, firing 536 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft, including one missile strike. The enemy fired 35 shells at the city of Kherson," he said.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in towns and villages, a health facility, an educational institution and a critical infrastructure site in the Kherson district, as well as a business center in Kherson.