Ukrainian Forces Kill 1,300 Russian Invaders In Past 24 Hours

Ukraine's defense forces eliminated about 342,800 Russian invaders between February 24, 2022 and December 14, 2023, including 1,300 in the past 24 hours.

In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 5,692 (+10) enemy tanks, 10,616 (+22) armored fighting vehicles, 8,088 (+12) artillery systems, 920 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 605 anti-aircraft warfare systems, 324 warplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,206 (+33) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 1,606 (+10) cruise missiles, 22 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 10,675 (+13) trucks and fuel tankers, and 1,185 (+9) pieces of special equipment.

