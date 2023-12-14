(MENAFN- AzerNews) The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is
ready to support Azerbaijan in organizing COP29, Azernews reports, citing EBRD's First Vice
President Jürgen Rigterink telling at the meeting with Azerbaijan's
Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov in the United Kingdom.
The minister expressed his gratitude to the EBRD for its
longstanding and continuous support for Azerbaijan's economic
development. Highlighting the alignment of Azerbaijan`s
socio-economic development priorities with global goals, Jabbarov
stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to achieve these
objectives.
First Vice-President Jürgen Rigterink pointed out that the
bilateral cooperation covers important issues, with Azerbaijan's
globally important initiatives fostering partnership. Jürgen
Rigterink congratulated Azerbaijan on hosting the 29th Conference
of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change
(COP29) in 2024.
The two discussed potential areas of partnership with the bank,
exploring opportunities for expanding joint activities in renewable
energy, supporting the private sector, and improving the
information technology ecosystem.
