Former IDP: I Will First Visit The Graves Of My Relatives

Abbas Ganbay

"I am very happy to return to my native home. First I will visit the graves of my relatives."

Former IDP, Lachin resident Gulsum Valiyeva, who left the Garadagh district of Baku for her homeland on 14 December, told in an interview with local mass media that she is very happy to return to her native land and will soon visit the graves of her family members, Azernews reports.







The resident said it was under the leadership of President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev that Azerbaijan's mighty Army liberated our lands from occupation: "May God grant mercy to our martyrs and health to our veterans. Thanks to them we are returning to our native land. Everything will be fine."

Lachin resident: "Today we return to the land we left, crying, laughing, and rejoicing. The Lachin people have settled in many regions of our country. We are returning to the lands we left today, crying, laughing, and rejoicing."







Former IDP, Lachin resident Humbat Veliyev, who returned to his homeland from Baku's Garadagh district on 14 December, said this in a statement to local mass media.

"The brave Azerbaijani army under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev defeated the enemy and liberated our lands from occupation. We are very happy to return to our native land and village," he said. Wishing healing to our veterans who gave their lives and blood for the success of the country, H. Valiyev said he would work on the improvement of Lachin.