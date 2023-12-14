Former IDP: I Will First Visit The Graves Of My Relatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"I am very happy to return to my native home. First I will visit
the graves of my relatives."
Former IDP, Lachin resident Gulsum Valiyeva, who left the
Garadagh district of Baku for her homeland on 14 December, told in
an interview with local mass media that she is very happy to return
to her native land and will soon visit the graves of her family
members, Azernews reports.
The resident said it was under the leadership of President,
Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev that Azerbaijan's mighty
Army liberated our lands from occupation: "May God grant mercy to
our martyrs and health to our veterans. Thanks to them we are
returning to our native land. Everything will be fine."
Former IDP, Lachin resident Humbat Veliyev, who returned to his
homeland from Baku's Garadagh district on 14 December, said this in
a statement to local mass media.
"The brave Azerbaijani army under the leadership of Supreme
Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev defeated the enemy and liberated
our lands from occupation. We are very happy to return to our
native land and village," he said. Wishing healing to our veterans
who gave their lives and blood for the success of the country, H.
Valiyev said he would work on the improvement of Lachin.
