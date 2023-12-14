International Conference On Neo-Colonialism Organised By Baku Initiative Group Starts In Geneva

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The international conference Neocolonialism: Human Rights,
Peace, and Security organised by the Baku Initiative Group will
start today at the UN office in Geneva (Switzerland), Azernews reports.
The choice of 14 December for the conference is not accidental.
On 14 December 1960, the UN General Assembly adopted the
Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries
and Peoples by Resolution No. 1514 (XV). Since then, 14 December
has been celebrated worldwide as Decolonisation Day.
A total of 22 countries are represented at the conference, as
well as former overseas colonies of France, as well as 2
international organizations - Organisation of Islamic Cooperation
and UN (Committee on the Elimination of Violence against
Women).
The event will also be attended by leaders of NGOs specializing
in human rights and decolonization, as well as representatives of
foreign media.
Representatives of former and current French colonies are
expected to speak at the UN office in Geneva, which is considered
the cradle of human rights, reflecting cases of gross human rights
violations by France in their countries. Officials from several
countries said they would make national statements.
It should be noted that the head of the NGO CAGE, a British
citizen, traveled to Switzerland to attend the conference but was
detained by the Swiss police at France's request. The police
recognized that France was the reason for the restriction. Despite
the legitimate demands of human rights defender Rabbani himself and
his lawyer, the Swiss police continue to refuse to release him. At
the end of the conference, a declaration is to be signed by the
participants.
It should be noted that the conference, held at the UN
headquarters in Geneva (Switzerland), is the IV international event
dedicated to supporting people struggling against colonialism and
striving for freedom in 2023, organised by the Baku Initiative
Group.
MENAFN14122023000195011045ID1107593770
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.