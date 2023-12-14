Information On Births To Be Entered Into SAMHI Electronic Information Base

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Information on births will be entered into the State Agency on
Mandatory Health Insurance (SAMHI) electronic information base.
Amendments have been made to the Criteria of Live Births. The
Chairman of the Board of the Ministry of Health, Minister of Health
Teymur Musayev signed the relevant decree, Azernews reports.
According to the amendment, medical institutions subordinated to
TABIB must immediately transfer information on births to the
electronic information base of the SAMHI rather than the Ministry
of Health.
