Pawprint Oxygen Responds To Nationwide Canine Respiratory Illness Outbreak

Dec 13, 2023

In response to the recent spread of a severe respiratory illness impacting dogs across the nation, Pawprint Oxygen, a leading provider of portable oxygen solutions for pets, is stepping up to help pet owners combat this health crisis.

The illness, which can quickly escalate to dog pneumonia, has become a growing concern for pet owners and veterinarians. The disease's rapid spread, severity and prolonged recovery have put countless dogs at risk, with symptoms including coughing, sneezing, lethargy, decreased appetite and difficulty breathing.

Pawprint Oxygen, known for its innovative and accessible oxygen therapy solutions, is ready to support these animals in their time of need. The company's product line includes consumer-safe, lightweight oxygen cylinders specifically designed for pets, allowing for easy administration of oxygen therapy at home or on the go.

"Our mission at Pawprint Oxygen has always been to improve the lives of pets and provide peace of mind to pet owners," said Blake Dube, CEO of Aeronics and founder of Pawprint Oxygen. "In light of the current canine respiratory illness outbreak, we are committed to ensuring our products reach as many affected pets as possible. As calls to our office have ramped up due to the outbreak, we want to help make our products as accessible and available to the public as possible."

During the Month of December, our storefront will be discounted up to 25% off. Pet parents can purchase Pet Oxygen products from pawprintoxygen either for preventative measures or for a Pet in need, at a discounted price. "We know Pet health care is already costly to pet parents, we hope this can help, even in a small way, to offset any extra costs this outbreak has caused."

Oxygen therapy is a proven treatment for pneumonia and other respiratory illnesses, helping to increase the amount of oxygen in the blood and reduce the work of breathing. For dogs suffering from this current outbreak, Pawprint Oxygen's portable oxygen solutions allow pet owners to administer necessary treatment comfortably and effectively at home, reducing the need for stressful hospital visits that can potentially lead to further exposure.

The company's Rescue Oxygen Bundles are particularly useful for long-term treatment and in emergency situations, providing relief for pets struggling to breathe. These Oxygen bundles include an Oxygen Chamber, Oxygen Concentrator and Mobile Oxygen Rescue Kit Pawprint Oxygen's products are designed for ease of use, with detailed instructions making it simple for pet owners to administer oxygen therapy, recommended by their veterinarian.

As we continue our efforts to combat this nationwide canine respiratory illness outbreak, Pawprint Oxygen invites all veterinarians and animal health professionals to join us in the fight against this rapid, nation-wide respiratory outbreak.

If you're a veterinarian, we encourage you to visit our website to learn more about how you can prescribe our portable, safe oxygen systems for home rescue, transport and use in your clinic. Our products are designed to be user-friendly for pet owners while providing the medical-grade oxygen therapy that you would administer in your practice.

By prescribing Pawprint Oxygen, you can ensure your patients have access to vital treatment at all times, no matter where they are. This not only enhances their chances of recovery but also eases the burden on packed emergency facilities and pet owners by giving them the ability to manage their furry friend's condition from the comfort of home.

To learn more about partnering with Pawprint Oxygen, visit . Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of pets and their owners during this challenging time.

As we navigate this health crisis together, Pawprint Oxygen also encourages all pet owners to stay informed about the illness and symptoms by consulting with their veterinarians if they notice any changes in their pet's health. It is also advised to avoid taking dogs to high-volume pet areas like groomers, boarding facilities, daycares and to consider oxygen therapy as a supportive measure in treating respiratory illness, if needed.

For more information on Pawprint Oxygen and its range of products, visit .

Pawprint Oxygen is the leading provider of portable, easy-to-use oxygen solutions for pets. With a focus on improving animal health and wellbeing, the company offers a range of veterinarian-approved products designed to support pets with respiratory conditions. For more information, please visit or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.