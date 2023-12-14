Bloom Healthcare Opens Its Doors In Dubai

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Dec 13, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Bloom Healthcare, a home healthcare services provider, has officially opened its doors in Dubai. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including doctor on call, pharmacy support, home nursing, 24/7 special services, doctor teleconsultation, lab at home, IV therapy, and medical travel services.

“We are excited to bring our services to Dubai and provide residents and tourists with the quality care they deserve,” said Mostafa Shaban, Managing Director of Bloom Healthcare.“Our team of experienced and compassionate professionals is dedicated to providing personalized care that meets the needs of each individual.”

Bloom Healthcare's services are designed to help people maintain their independence and quality of life, regardless of their location or medical condition. The company offers a wide range of services, including:



Doctor on call : Our team of on-call doctors is available 24/7 to provide medical advice and treatment.

Pharmacy support: We offer a convenient and efficient pharmacy service that can deliver medications to your home or office.

Home nursing: Our team of registered nurses provides a variety of services, including wound care, pain management, and medication administration.

24/7 special services: We offer 24/7 special services, such as IV therapy, dialysis, and oxygen therapy.

Doctor teleconsultation: We offer convenient and affordable doctor teleconsultation services, which can be accessed from the comfort of your own home.

Lab at home: We offer lab at home services, which can help you avoid the hassle of going to the doctor's office for tests.

IV therapy: We provide IV therapy services to help you stay hydrated and receive essential medications. Medical travel services: We can assist you with all aspects of your medical travel, including scheduling appointments, making travel arrangements, and translating medical documents.

Bloom Healthcare is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to all of its patients. The company is proud to be a part of the Dubai healthcare community and looks forward to helping residents live healthier and happier lives.

About Bloom Healthcare

At the heart of Bloom Healthcare's philosophy lies the concept of 'hospitality-infused healthcare'. This innovative approach recognizes that medical care extends beyond the realm of diagnosis and treatment, encompassing the emotional and psychological well-being of patients. Bloom Healthcare's team of compassionate caregivers, hailing from diverse backgrounds spanning the UK, Turkey, India, Russia, and the UAE, bring a wealth of international experience and cultural sensitivity, ensuring that each patient feels valued, supported, and at ease.

This unique blend of hospitality and medical expertise manifests in every aspect of Bloom Healthcare's services. From the moment the team arrives at your home, you are enveloped in a warm and compassionate embrace. Their greeting is as warm and welcoming as that of a cherished friend, setting the tone for a healing journey that extends beyond medical intervention.

The ambiance of your home is transformed into a haven of tranquility, carefully curated to instill a sense of peace and relaxation. Each detail, from the soothing décor to the subtle fragrances, is meticulously chosen to promote comfort and well-being. This carefully crafted environment fosters a sense of serenity, allowing you to focus on your recovery without distractions.

As the Bloom Healthcare team seamlessly integrates medical expertise with the warmth of hospitality, you are treated as more than just a patient; you are a valued guest in your own home. Their interactions are not merely medical procedures; they are personalized experiences that cater to your unique needs and preferences.

With empathy and understanding, they listen attentively to your concerns, addressing every aspect of your well-being with genuine care. They become your confidantes, companions, and advocates, ensuring that your needs are met with utmost attention and compassion.

Under the expert guidance of Bloom Healthcare, your home becomes a sanctuary of healing, where medical excellence is interwoven with the warm embrace of hospitality. You are not just treated, you are nurtured and cared for, empowered to embark on a journey of restoration and rejuvenation.

Contact:

...