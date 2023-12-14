US House Of Representatives Authorizes Biden's Impeachment Inquiry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- US House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to authorize its ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden regarding his son, Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.

A number of 221 representatives voted for impeachment, while 212 representatives voted against the decision.

The draft resolution was introduced by the Republican Party and would direct the House Oversight and Accountability, Revenue and Expenditure Committees and the Judiciary to continue their ongoing investigations into whether there were sufficient grounds to impeach the current US president.

These investigations are related to the allegations that President Biden might be involved in his son's business and profited from his actions when he served as President Barack Obama's vice president from 2009 to 2017.

Mike Johnson, US House Speaker, said at a post-vote congressional news conference, "We are not making a political decision. It's a legal decision to trace the truth and that's exactly what we're doing."

Biden's impeachment campaign comes as former President Donald Trump, whom the House impeached twice during his term and was acquitted by the Senate, faced serious charges by the judiciary, with Trump being indicted four times this year, including trying to overturn the 2020 election won by Biden. (end)

