Tesla Recalls 2 Mln Cars To Repair Autopilot Feature Safety

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (KUNA) -- Tesla, on Wednesday, recalled nearly two million cars on United States roads to ensure the correct implementation of new safety measures to the autopilot system.

The Cable News Network (CNN) reported that "Autopilot," the self-driving feature in Tesla cars, had been under a two-year investigation by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) concluding roughly 1,000 car crashes occurred in which the feature was engaged.

"The updated Autopilot feature will be reprogrammed with clearer warnings to alert the driver when the self-driving feature is in use," explained Tesla after the company's largest recall to date.

On their part, the NHTSA stated, "The Autopilot feature can give drivers a false sense of security and be easily misused in certain dangerous situations," reaffirming their main focus on drivers' safety on roads in the midst of emerging, though unstable, driving technologies.

Tesla maintained its status as one of the main competitors in the field of self-driving electronic cars by championing their "Full Self Driving" feature that would eventually allow the car to drive itself without constant human intervention. (end)

