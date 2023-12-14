USD Falls To KD 0.307, Euro Up At KD 0.355

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 14 (KUNA) --- The exchange rate of the US Dollar against the Kuwait Dinar fell on Thursday to KD 0.307, while the exchange rate of the Euro was up to KD 0.355 compared to Wednesday.

The Central Bank of Kuwait said in its daily bulletin on its website that the exchange rate of the Pound Sterling was up to KD 0.388, the Swiss Franc was up to KD 0.354, and the Japanese Yen stood firm KWD 0.002. (end)

mka













