Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market 2024-2028

Growing global pharmaceutical sales is the key factor driving market growth.



By 2024, global sales of medicinal products are expected to reach USD 1.4 trillion. In addition, there is an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases and the need for improved medical assistance. The increased number of patients requires a major investment in state-of-the-art equipment for effective treatment.

Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the market's growth.

Key Highlights:



The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the pharmaceutical logistics market: Abu Dhabi Ports PJSC, AP Moller Maersk AS, AWL India Pvt. Ltd., CJ CheilJedang Corp., CMA CGM SA Group, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., Gemadept Corp., GEODIS, Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha, Pharma Logistics LLC, SF Express Co. Ltd., Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad, United Parcel Service Inc., Varuna Group, WHA Corp. PCL, and YCH Group

The Pharmaceutical Logistics Market is fragmented in nature. Market to observe 2.32% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Key Trend-



High demand for personalized medicine is the primary trend shaping market growth.



The development of and distribution of specialized medicinal products, e.g. gene therapies, immunotherapies, or therapeutic targets, is increasingly involved in personalized medicine. Efficient inventory management and traceability are essential, owing to the unique nature of personalized medicine. Individual treatment can be managed and monitored by logistics providers.

Significant Challenge-



The high cost associated with pharmaceutical logistics is a challenge that affects market growth.



The costs of setting up a warehouse, which is extremely dependent on the price of land, shall be borne when calculating the cost of constructing a cold storage unit or temperature control warehouse. High infrastructure costs to build or construct new cold storage units are an important component of the cost structure.

Keg Segments:

The

non-cold chain logistics segment

is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Various packaging materials such as blister packs, flasks, labels, and inserts that are generally not sensitive to temperature but can be exported in normal conditions of transport need to be used by the pharmaceutical industry. Non-cold chain logistics are important for the efficient distribution of a broad range of pharmaceutical products, including oral medications, topical creams, medical devices, and non-perishable medical supplies.

