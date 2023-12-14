TRESU Investment Holding A/S – Written Procedure

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 09.2023

Tresu Investment Holding A/S (the "Issuer") announces that it is launching a written procedure (the "Written Procedure") to the holders of its Senior Secured Floating Rate Bonds 2017/2025 with ISIN no. DK0030404967 (the“Bonds”) to approve certain amendments proposed to be made to (i) the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Terms and Conditions") and (ii) the intercreditor agreement dated 22 September 2017 between the Issuer, Tresu Investment A/S, Tresu A/S, Nykredit Bank A/S and Nordic Trustee A/S (the "Intercreditor Agreement") as set out in the notice for written procedure dated 14 December 2023 (the "Notice for Written Procedure"). The information in this announcement is subject to and qualified by the Notice for Written Procedure.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF LAWS OR REGULATIONS. THIS COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Capitalised terms used but not defined are used with the meanings given to them in the Terms and Conditions or the Notice for Written Procedure, as the case may be.

Written Procedure

As more fully set out in the Notice for Written Procedure, the Issuer has requested the Agent to initiate a written procedure where the Bondholders agree to certain amendments (the " Proposal ") to the Terms and Conditions and the Intercreditor Agreement including:

The Proposal also includes authorisations by Bondholders to Nordic Trustee A/S in its capacity as Bondholders' Agent to, if the Proposal is approved and becomes effective as further described in the Notice for Written Procedure, amend and restate the Terms and Conditions and the Intercreditor Agreement to reflect the Proposal.

Even if the Proposal is approved by Bondholders, the Terms and Conditions and the Intercreditor Agreement will not be amended and restated unless (i) the maturity date of the Issuer's DKK 112,000,000 multicurrency revolving credit facility agreement with Nykredit Bank A/S, with effect from no later than on the date of the amended and restated Terms and Conditions and the amended and restated Intercreditor Agreement, is extended to at least 30 November 2026, (ii) Tresu A/S' guarantee facility with Nykredit Bank A/S has been extended to at least 30 November 2026 and (iii) a new super senior term loan facility of up to DKK 75,000,000 has been established.

The Proposal is made to Bondholders today by way of a Notice for Written Procedure sent to Bondholders registered as such in VP Securities A/S on 13 December 2023 by Nordic Trustee A/S in its capacity as Bondholders' Agent. A quorum in the Written Procedure will be achieved if Bondholders representing not less than 50 per cent. of the Adjusted Nominal Amount reply to the Written Procedure in accordance with the process set out in the Notice for Written Procedure. The Proposal will be approved if a majority of not less than 66 2/3 per cent. of the Adjusted Nominal Amount replying to the Written Procedure votes in favour of the Proposal. The Proposal will be deemed approved as of the first day on which the quorum requirements for the Written Procedure have been satisfied and the requisite majority consents approving the Proposal have been received even if the time period for replies in the Written Procedure has not yet expired. If a quorum is not achieved in the Written Procedure, the Issuer may instigate a Second Written Procedure for which no quorum requirement will apply.

Votes on the Proposal shall be submitted to Nordic Trustee A/S pursuant to the Notice for Written Procedure.

The Issuer has obtained undertakings to vote in favour of the Proposal from Bondholders holding in aggregate

EUR 41,030,000 in Nominal Amount of Bonds (representing 70.89 % of the Adjusted Nominal Amount (being the Nominal Amount of Bonds that are eligible to vote in respect of the Proposal)).

The Issuer will host a conference call for the Bondholders on at 12.00 (Danish time) on 19 December 2023. Bondholders that wish to participate in the conference call should contact Torben Børsting, Chief Financial Officer, on e-mail no later than 10.00 (Danish time) to receive dial-ins.

Expected timetable for the Written Procedure

Below is an indicative timetable providing information with respect to expected dates and times for the Written Procedure.