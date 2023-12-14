A Green Event Extravaganza By Nolcha Shows Creates Intersection Of Sustainable Fashion And Art At Miami Art Basel

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Annabelle Azade showcases AKS MATHUR Handbags, in GRAZIA MAGAZINE

Aflé Bijoux Inspired by Akan traditions, these bracelets feature Adinkra symbols, encapsulating ancestral knowledge and transcending cultural boundaries with powerful messages.

Lunaversoul is a line of Soulful Handmade Jewelry.

Nandanie redefines neckwear for women with a contemporary twist.

Latin Awarded Mexican singer and songwriter Sofia Reyes, styled by WEAR THE FUTURE wearing AKS MATHUR handbags during her Don Julio Tequila Events

Eco-Chic Avant-Garde Masterpieces in a Miami Art Basel Fashion Show curated by WEAR THE FUTURE.

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Miami's vibrant art scene is poised for a sartorial revolution during the much-anticipated Art Basel week.Taking center stage is a mesmerizing fashion show-an artistic extravaganza orchestrated by the visionary Ordinals production team of Nolcha Shows, a prestigious platform originating from NYFW.This collaboration unfolds in partnership with "Wear the Future," the esteemed sustainable fashion showroom based in Los Angeles, responsible for curating the show. The enchanting event found its venue at none other than the iconic Sagamore South Beach, the original Art Hotel that breathes creativity into Miami's cultural landscape.Renowned as a hotbed for discovering cutting-edge fashion designers, Nolcha Shows takes center stage during this cultural celebration, drawing press, retailers, stylists, and industry influencers into its captivating fold.AKS MATHUR, the designer extraordinaire of Aks Handbags, based in Seattle, turns leather into a canvas for expression. The 'Aks Mathur' collection transcends language, communicating ideas through punches and paints, resulting in premium, handcrafted leather goods that radiate brilliance and uniqueness. AKS MATHUR was worn by many celebrities in Miami this week, including Latin Awards Winner Sofia Reyes during her Don Julio Tequila Events.Lunaversoul is a line of Soulful Handmade Jewelry.Lunaversoul introduces handmade jewelry that weaves eclecticism and soulfulness into every piece. Each creation tells a story, blending diverse inspirations into a tapestry of artisanal elegance.Aflé Bijoux celebrates culture, inclusion, and love with the AfléOne Adinkra Bracelets Collection. Inspired by Akan traditions, these bracelets feature Adinkra symbols, encapsulating ancestral knowledge and transcending cultural boundaries with powerful messages.Lunaversoul and Aflé Bijoux were worn by Influencer and Socialite Megha Babaj.Nandanie redefines neckwear for women with a contemporary twist. As easy as putting on a necklace, Nandanie's power statements are made in New York City with Italian materials, offering a sophisticated touch to neckwear necessities.Nandanie was worn during the event by Miami Heat Josh Richardson who was DJing wearing a classic Pearl tie, as well as the celebrity Doctor Jarrett Schanzer and artist Singer Valentino Bornancini.This collaboration between the iconic Nolcha Shows, and the selection from Wear the Future and its emerging designers, promises not just a fashion show but an artistic narrative. As the Sustainable Fashion Art Showcase comes alive at Miami Art Basel, the convergence of sustainable elegance and artistic expression emerges in a captivating display of creativity, innovation, and a commitment to a greener future.“Wear the Future”, a Hallmark of sustainable style headquartered in Los Angeles, steps into the spotlight, showcasing the brilliant work of four avant-garde designers. Each designer brings a unique artistic flair to the fashion scene, transforming the show into a visual symphony.This show brought the magic as the heart of Miami's art scene beats to the rhythm of this extraordinary event.

Nolcha Shows at Miami Art Basel Week curated by WEAR THE FUTURE