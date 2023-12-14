Jordan Struggles To Weather The Gaza Storm

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Israeli war on Gaza has placed Jordan in an increasingly delicate position as it navigates the fallout from the conflict.

The kingdom is striving to maintain stability and prevent a nightmare scenario of the displacement of Palestinians across its borders. At the same time, Jordan is trying to appease its own population, which is boiling with anger against the Israeli operation.

It is proving to be a difficult balancing act. The longer the Israeli-Hamas war drags on, the more Jordan's concerns intensify

–

and for good reason.

More than

1.8 million Palestinians

have been displaced from their homes in Gaza – the highest number since the

Nakba in 1948 , which led to the formation of the Israeli state. Fueled by comments from

prominent Israelis

and

leaked plans , fears have grown that Israel is planning to drive Palestinians from Gaza into Egypt, reopening scars that run deep in the Palestinian psyche.

The specter of Palestinian refugees fleeing to the Sinai Peninsula serves as a haunting prelude to what Jordan fears Israel could potentially do to Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

King Abdullah has

repeatedly warned

against a regional spillover from the Gaza war and rejected the

acceptance of refugees as a red line .“No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt,” he said. This week, he added:“There will be no solution to the Palestinian issue at Jordan's expense .”

A mass displacement of Palestinians to Jordan could upset the delicate demographic balance and dilute national identity. More than half of Jordan's population are of Palestinian origin, including 2.2 million Palestinian refugees registered with the UN. The threat of a further influx poses an existential threat to the country.