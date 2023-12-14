Honeywell Takes 26 Indian Students To US Space & Rocket Center For Space Camp

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) Consumer technology company Honeywell India on Thursday said that it took 26 Indian students to the US Space & Rocket Center (USSRC) for its 13th annual space camp.

The selected students from Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad and Madurai, were part of the group that had students from 45 countries and 29 US states and territories, including children of Honeywell employees and students from Charlotte Mecklenburg County Schools who were part of the college readiness programme at non-profit Carolina Youth Coalition.

The company hosted 237 students at the USSRC in Huntsville, Alabama, for the annual Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy (HLCA).

“For 13 years, Honeywell has sponsored students from around the world to travel to Space Camp and participate in real-world STEM experiences, helping to build their technical, collaborative, and communication skills,” Jayme Meyer, Honeywell's vice president of communications, said in a statement.

The two weeklong programmes -- October 15-20 and October 22-27, 2023 -- encourage high school students ages 16 through 18 to pursue science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers through hands-on activities in coding, computer science, leadership and communication skills, and astronautics, the company said.

"Through the immersive programme, students learn skills and form relationships that will serve them in their lives ahead as they tackle new and unique challenges," said Dr Kimberly Robinson, CEO, USSRC.

Since the programme was founded in 2010, Honeywell has sponsored more than 3,000 students to attend Space Camp.

Students are chosen after a rigorous application and review process that takes into account academic achievement and community involvement.

Honeywell and its employees contribute to the scholarships, which cover tuition, meals, lodging, and programme materials.

“Participating in the Honeywell Leadership Challenge Academy was a transformative experience. It opened doors to the vast realm of science and technology, expanding my horizons. It was a remarkable journey that has set the stage for my future endeavours in the field”, said Sanegha Sakhare, one of the Indian students.

--IANS

shs/ksk