Apple alters consumer data strategy amid spy warning

(MENAFN) In a recent policy update, Apple has implemented stricter conditions for disclosing user data related to push notifications, now requiring a court order for such information. This move aligns Apple's terms and conditions with Google's existing policy, presenting a more formidable challenge for authorities seeking certain types of data from iPhone users. While Apple did not formally announce the changes, an updated list of law enforcement guidelines reflected the updated stance.



The shift in policy follows warnings from Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, who highlighted concerns about unidentified governments attempting to surveil smartphone users by tracking push notifications. Push notifications, the system through which users receive messages or updates from apps, could potentially reveal data that authorities could use to link anonymous users to specific Google or Apple accounts. Reports surfaced last week, indicating that both foreign and United States government agencies had made data requests to Apple and Google regarding push notification data.



Apple's updated terms now specify that information related to push notifications will only be made available "with a subpoena or greater legal process." Google, which already had a similar policy in place, follows suit with Apple in bolstering user privacy measures.



Senator Wyden emphasized that both tech companies are uniquely positioned to facilitate government surveillance of users' app usage. He called upon the Department of Justice to reconsider or modify any policies that might limit public discourse surrounding push notification surveillance. This development underscores the ongoing tension between user privacy and government surveillance capabilities in the digital age.





MENAFN14122023000045015687ID1107593425