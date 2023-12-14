Media reports FBI investigating Russian who visited US without passport

(MENAFN) A peculiar incident involving a Russian-Israeli man, identified as Sergei Vladimirovich Ochigava, has sparked an FBI investigation after he mysteriously flew from Denmark to Los Angeles last month without a ticket or documentation. On November 4, Ochigava reportedly sneaked onto a Scandinavian Airlines Flight from Copenhagen, arriving at Los Angeles International Airport.



In subsequent questioning, he claimed to have no recollection of how he bypassed security in Denmark or how he ended up on the flight. Ochigava, who had previously experienced panic and anxiety attacks, is now under investigation, with his family seeking his release from United States custody to return him to Israel.



Flight crew reports indicated that Ochigava's behavior was conspicuous during the roughly 12-hour flight. Despite lacking valid travel documentation, he engaged with various passengers, occupied different seats, and, notably, consumed multiple meals during each meal service. The federal complaint filed by the FBI details the unusual circumstances surrounding Ochigava's journey and raises questions about airport security measures.



As investigators delve into the case, the focus remains on unraveling the mystery of how Ochigava managed to circumvent security protocols in Copenhagen and board an international flight undetected. The incident highlights potential vulnerabilities in airport security systems and prompts concerns about the need for enhanced measures to prevent unauthorized individuals from accessing restricted areas. The unfolding investigation may shed light on the circumstances surrounding this extraordinary flight, offering insights into aviation security and the gaps that may exist in safeguarding against such incidents.



