Net Asset Value(S)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORESIGHT VCT PLC

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

NAV ANNOUCEMENT

14 DECEMBER 2023

In advance of the proposed allotment of new shares on 14 December 2023, the Board announces that the unaudited NAV as at 13 December 2023 was 85 per share.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations:

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181