US Congress votes on Biden`s accusations

(MENAFN) In a closely contested vote, the Republican-controlled United States House of Representatives moved forward on Wednesday to formalize the party's ongoing impeachment probe into President Joe Biden's alleged corruption and influence peddling. The resolution, passed with a 221-212 vote, strictly adhered to party lines, with every present Republican supporting the impeachment inquiry and every Democrat voting against it, except for one Democrat absentee.



The investigation, initiated by Republicans after the party regained control of the House in the 2020 midterm elections, is led by the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy announced the impeachment inquiry in September, citing the committees' findings of a perceived "culture of corruption" surrounding the Biden family.



President Biden responded to the inquiry, releasing a statement characterizing the Republicans' efforts as a "baseless political stunt" unsupported by facts. The impeachment probe centers on allegations that the Biden family received approximately USD24 million through shell companies from foreign business figures and politicians in China, Kazakhstan, Romania, Russia, and Ukraine during Biden's tenure as vice president. The House committees claim that around 150 of these transactions were flagged as "suspicious" by the United States Treasury Department.



The focal point of the allegations is Hunter Biden, the president's son, who is accused of engaging in business deals with foreign clients in exchange for access to his father. The investigation relies on witness testimony and files retrieved from Hunter Biden's laptop. Devon Archer, Hunter's former business partner, testified in July that Hunter's position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy firm, was secured to ensure the company's influence over United States policy.



As the impeachment probe advances, the partisan divisions underscore the deeply polarized political landscape, with Republicans intensifying their scrutiny of the Biden family's financial dealings and Democrats pushing back against what they view as a politically motivated investigation. The outcome of this inquiry has the potential to significantly impact the Biden administration's credibility and shape the political dynamics in the United States.



