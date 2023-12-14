Another Israeli Soldier Killed In Combat In Gaza

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Dec 14 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday announced the death of another soldier in Gaza, taking the overall number of troopers killed in the ongoing ground offensive to 116.

The military identified the slain soldier as Master Sgt. (res.) Elisha Loewenstern (38)of the 179th Reserve Armored Brigade's 8104th Battalion.

He hails from the city of Harish in Haifa district.

The IDF said that Loewenstern was killed and another soldier of the battalion was seriously hurt after their tank was hit by an anti-tank guided missile.

--IANS

aal/ksk