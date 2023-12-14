HC Asks Goa Govt To Act Against Calangute Dance Bars

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Dec 14 (IANS) Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the residents of Calangute against dance bars, the High Court of Bombay at Goa has directed the state government to take action against around 13 structures allegedly running 'dance bars'.

Speaking to IANS, former Deputy Sarpanch of Calangute, Sudesh Mayekar, who is one of the petitioners, said that the culture of dance bars has tarnished the image of his village and hence they approached the court.

“Calangute is known for its beach and nightlife. Clubs were never involved in extorting tourists and assaulting them. The clubs, which are running here as 'dance bars,' are assaulting tourists and extorting money from them. If this continues we will lose our identity and high spending tourists will not come here,” he said.

“While hearing our petition, the court has directed the Goa State Pollution Control Board to check whether these structures are operating without consent and take action,” he said.

Sarpanch Joseph Sequeira said that recently they have served notices to 13 dance bars running illegally.“We have served notices to 13 structures which are running illegally,” Sequeira said, welcoming the direction of the High Court.

In July, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had clarified that no permission had been given by the Government to dance bars to operate.

Sawant, in a reply to the starred LAQ, in a Monsoon Assembly session, by Calangute BJP MLA, Michael Lobo, said that“no dance bars are operating in the guise of restaurants in Calangute area.”

Earlier in December, last year, Michael Lobo had met Director of General of Police (DGP) Jaspal Singh and sought action against reported illegal dance bars operating in his constituency Calangute, and also against touts who cheat tourists.

Later in January, around 500 locals from the coastal belt of Calangute and Baga in North Goa rallied protesting against the 'dance bar' culture, drugs and prostitution in the locality and demanded action on it.

