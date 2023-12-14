Scholz claims Germany might announce emergency over Ukraine`s situation

(MENAFN) In a significant government statement to the parliament, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has issued a stark warning, indicating that Germany might need to declare an emergency at home to provide additional assistance to Kiev if the situation in Ukraine deteriorates further. The announcement comes as Scholz's coalition government recently reached a deal on the 2024 budget, with the priority of offering military and financial aid to Ukraine while navigating existing debt restrictions.



The chancellor outlined the government's commitment to spend EUR8 billion (USD8.63 billion) on arms for Ukraine in the coming year, along with unspecified financial aid to the Ukrainian budget and an additional EUR6 billion (USD6.47 billion) to support Ukrainian refugees in Germany. Despite characterizing this plan as essential for the security of Europe, Scholz acknowledged the challenges posed by waning international support for Ukraine, emphasizing the potential need for Germany to allocate even more funds to aid the embattled nation.



Scholz expressed concern about Russia's apparent expectation that Western backers would withdraw support for Ukraine, raising the possibility that such a scenario could leave Germany shouldering a more significant burden. In response, the chancellor discussed the potential use of a special emergency clause, allowing the government to bypass national debt legislation to address the escalating crisis in Ukraine.



While Scholz's plan faces criticism from the opposition, labeled as "financial trickery," the chancellor contends that Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine is a matter of European security. As the situation in Ukraine remains volatile, the evolving response from Germany underscores the intricate challenges in balancing domestic priorities with international obligations, navigating financial constraints, and responding to geopolitical dynamics in the region.



