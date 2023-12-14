(MENAFN) The European Union (EU) finds itself at the center of an evolving discourse on international politics, prompting a reassessment of its role on the global stage. Timofey Bordachev delves into the multifaceted dimensions that major powers, including Russia, the United States, China, and India, associate with the European Union, shedding light on the implications of what he describes as a "huge strategic failure."



For the United States, the European Union holds strategic importance in its ability to act as a bulwark against Russia, offering a means of containment with a measure of self-reliance.



However, Bordachev argues that the European Union's perceived strategic failure could lead to disappointment for those banking on its efficacy in this regard.



In the Russian perspective, the European Union emerges as a potential "weak link" within the broader Western coalition led by the United States. The European Union's perceived vulnerability becomes a critical consideration in Russia's strategic calculations, as it evaluates the threats posed to its interests and state survival.



China, too, views the European Union through a strategic lens, anticipating a decline in American influence in Europe over time. This projection aligns with Beijing's aspirations to maintain access to Western technologies and markets, envisaging a strategic advantage amid an anticipated "divorce" between Europe and the United States.



From India's standpoint, the European Union presents a potentially more amenable partner than the United States in the quest to modernize its economy and address national development challenges. This nuanced perspective underscores the varying considerations that global players have in their engagement with the European Union.



Despite these strategic calculations, Bordachev emphasizes the absence of genuine sympathy for Western Europeans from any of their global partners. The EU's leading nations face the prospect of transforming into frontier territories, perceived merely as political or economic resource bases by opposing global players.



As the European Union grapples with these complex dynamics, the evolving narrative on its strategic standing prompts critical reflections on its role in shaping the international order. The implications of this reevaluation could have far-reaching consequences for the European Union's relationships with major powers and its positioning within the intricate geopolitical landscape.





MENAFN14122023000045015687ID1107593389