Israel floods Hamas passageways

(MENAFN) Recent reports from the Wall Street Journal suggest that the Israeli military has embarked on a potentially risky operation, pumping seawater into Hamas' extensive underground tunnel network beneath Gaza. While Israeli officials have chosen to remain silent on the alleged initiative, concerns are rising about the potential impact on more than 100 hostages believed to be within the tunnels, as well as the contamination of the strip's water supply.



According to the Wall Street Journal's Tuesday report, Israeli forces began experimenting with the flooding tactic after deploying powerful pumps into Gaza last month, as disclosed by United States officials. The ambitious plan aims to fully flood the vast network of tunnels and bunkers beneath Gaza, a process expected to unfold over several weeks.



Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant's spokesperson refrained from commenting on the classified military operation involving the tunnels. Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, while acknowledging the concept of flooding the subterranean network as a "good idea," opted not to provide specifics when questioned last week.



The initiative has sparked controversy within Israel, particularly among relatives of approximately 140 hostages still believed to be in Hamas' captivity. Concerns are mounting that the flooding operation could endanger the lives of those held in the passages. In meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, recently released hostages voiced their fears, characterizing the flooding as a potential death sentence for those left behind. Audio recordings of these discussions were published by the Hebrew news site Ynet last week.



Addressing the flooding operation, United States President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, acknowledged hearing "assertions" that there are no hostages in the tunnels but admitted to not knowing the facts for certain. As the situation unfolds, the controversial operation adds another layer of complexity to the already tense and fraught dynamics in the region, raising questions about its humanitarian implications and potential repercussions on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



MENAFN14122023000045015687ID1107593386