Lebanon prepares for war over Gaza stating ‘no one will stop us from destroying Israel and the US’

(MENAFN) Lebanon, grappling with a series of challenges ranging from civil protests to economic crises and armed clashes, now faces an ominous specter of war that it did not actively seek. The nation, already burdened by a liquidity crisis, severe inflation, and a nationwide blackout, is now navigating the complexities of a potential conflict over Gaza. As neighboring Palestine endures bombings, Lebanon finds itself at risk of becoming embroiled in the escalating tensions, further exacerbated by the fervent ideology of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, which espouses the liberation of Jerusalem.



The ongoing situation is marked by frequent attacks by Hezbollah on Israeli army positions along the border, triggering retaliatory strikes from Israel that target Lebanon's southern regions. The threat of war casts a shadow over Lebanon's recent struggles, pushing issues like economic instability and power shortages into the background.



The ideological underpinnings of Hezbollah and its commitment to the cause of liberating Jerusalem add a layer of complexity to an already volatile region. As the cycle of attacks and counterattacks persists, Lebanon finds itself caught in the crossfire, with the potential for significant consequences for its citizens.



Amidst these geopolitical challenges, Lebanon's various cities paint a varied picture. While some areas, like Sidon in southern Lebanon, face the direct impact of regional tensions, others, such as Tyre, experience relative calm with only distant echoes of explosions. Despite the looming threat, life in certain Lebanese towns appears to continue peacefully.



This delicate balance between internal struggles and the external threat of war underscores Lebanon's intricate position in the Middle East. The nation grapples not only with its domestic challenges but also with the consequences of regional conflicts that could further destabilize the already fragile socio-political landscape. As the international community watches closely, Lebanon's ability to navigate these complex dynamics will shape its future trajectory in a region fraught with uncertainties.



