Analytics As A Service (Aaas) Market To Reach US$ 132.9 Billion 2024-2032, Driven By Impressive 20.7% CAGR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market

AaaS is a software solution that is generally utilized by multiple businesses for collecting data from numerous sources for predicting future occurrences.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled“Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on Analytics as a Service (AaaS) market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global analytics as a service (AaaS) market size reached US$ 23.3 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 132.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7% during 2024-2032.

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) is a cloud-based offering that delivers data analysis and insights to organizations without complex in-house infrastructure. AaaS leverages the power of cloud computing and data analytics tools to process vast datasets, extract valuable information, and generate actionable insights. It enables businesses to make data-driven decisions, optimize operations, and gain a competitive edge. AaaS providers offer various services, from predictive analytics to business intelligence dashboards, tailored to specific industry needs. This scalable, cost-effective approach democratizes data analytics, making it accessible to organizations of all sizes enhancing their ability to harness data for growth and innovation.

Request to Get the Sample Report: /requestsample

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the growth of data generated by businesses. In line with this, the AaaS eliminates the need for significant upfront investments in hardware and software, significantly contributing to the market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of cloud computing facilitates the deployment of AaaS solutions. Apart from this, the rising demand for real-time, data-driven insights fuels the growth of AaaS in business intelligence applications. Organizations seek predictive analytics to gain a competitive edge and forecast future trends, catalyzing the market.

Moreover, the growing integration of AI and machine learning capabilities into AaaS enhances its analytical power, propelling the market. Besides, the AaaS providers offer robust data security, addressing data breaches and privacy concerns. The Internet of Things (IoT) generates massive datasets, necessitating advanced analytics for meaningful insights. Additionally, the tailored AaaS solutions cater to specific industry needs, driving adoption across various sectors.

Explore Full Report with Table of Contents:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

.Atos

.Cloudera Inc.

.Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

.Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

.Infosys Limited

.International Business Machines Corporation

.Microsoft Corporation

.Oracle Corporation

.ScienceSoft USA Corporation

.Sisense

.Teradata Corporation

.Tibco Software Inc

Analytics as a Service (AaaS) Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, component, deployment type, enterprise size and industry vertical.

Breakup by Type:

.Predictive

.Prescriptive

.Diagnostic

.Descriptive

Breakup by Component:

.Solutions

.Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

.Private Cloud

.Public Cloud

.Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

.Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

.Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

.BFSI

.Retail

.Government and Public Sector

.IT and Telecommunication

.Healthcare

.Manufacturing

.Others

Breakup by Region:

.North America (United States, Canada)

.Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

.Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

.Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

.Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

.Market Performance (2018-2023)

.Market Outlook (2024-2032)

.Porter's Five Forces Analysis

.Market Drivers and Success Factors

.SWOT Analysis

.Value Chain

.Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Browse Other Reports:

Drone Data Services Market Size, Share, Growth, Report

Location Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth, Report

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Elena Anderson

IMARC Services Private Limited

+1 631-791-1145

email us here