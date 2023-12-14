EG 427 Appoints Don Haut, Ph.D As Chief Business Officer And Opens US Headquarters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Brings 20+ years of senior leadership roles and deal making experience, including in gene therapy. New Boston office supports the growth of global BD strategy.

- Philippe Chambon, Chief Executive Officer at EG 427PARIS, FRANCE, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- EG 427, a biotechnology company leading the development of pinpoint DNA medicine solutions for neurology, based on its unique non-replicative HSV-1 vector platform, today announces the appointment of Don Haut, Ph.D, a highly experienced life sciences senior executive and deal maker, as its Chief Business Officer. He is the second senior company executive to be US based, complementing Chief Medical Officer Cornelia Haag-Molkenteller, M.D., Ph.D.Dr. Haut has led the growth strategy for multiple healthcare businesses and successfully executed transactions worth a total of more than $8.5 billion. His expertise, particularly related to gene therapy and business development, is essential to the broadening of EG 427's development activities. With the appointment of Dr. Haut, the company is also opening its US headquarters in Boston.“Over his career, Don has an outstanding track record setting out and delivering on business strategies, creating partnerships, and raising financing. This is vital to EG 427 as we develop new treatments in neurology from our unique, non-replicative Herpes Simplex Virus type 1 (nrHSV-1) based vector platform. Furthermore, his experience in building up small companies is very important, as EG 427 is at a pivotal juncture, transitioning from a pre-clinical to a clinical stage organization,” says Philippe Chambon, Chief Executive Officer at EG 427.Most recently, Dr. Haut was Chief Executive Officer of Carmine Therapeutics, where he successfully raised a Series A financing from US and international investors. Prior to this, Dr. Haut was Chief Business Officer at Asklepios Biosciences (“AskBio”) and instrumental in its acquisition by Bayer for up to $4 billion. He was also Chief Business Officer at Sherlock Biosciences and Histogenics, and held senior roles at The Medicines Company, Smith & Nephew and 3M. He began his career with McKinsey and Company, and JSB Partners. He holds a Ph.D in Molecular Microbiology and Immunology from the University of Missouri Columbia, and an MBA from Washington University's Olin School of Business.“I am excited to be joining EG 427 as the company is on the cusp of a major step forward in its development. Non-replicative HSV platforms such as exist at EG 427 represent truly the first generation of genetic medicines capable of addressing the needs of large population of patients suffering from debilitating diseases. I look forward to working closely with Philippe Chambon and the entire talented team at EG 427 to deliver on its strong position, developing strategic partnerships based on our unique nrHSV platforms for innovative, long-lasting neurotherapeutics,” says Don Haut, Chief Business Officer of EG 427.About EG 427EG 427 is the second company to bring a non-replicating HSV-1 vector into clinical development, filing an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early 2024. It will be the first human trial of such a vector, targeting sensory neuron-based diseases. The product, EG110A, addresses multiple severe bladder diseases, such as neurogenic bladder (NDO) or overactive bladder (OAB), and has the potential to be a major improvement over existing therapies, resulting in better care for patients and lower costs for healthcare systems.The company's unique platform delivers pinpoint neurotherapeutics to treat prevalent diseases of the peripheral and central nervous system. Its vectors can achieve focal transduction in specific regions and then selective expression of transgenes in targeted subsets of neurons thanks to the control of sophisticated regulatory elements. With demonstrated clinical safety and possible repeated dosing, the large payload capacity of nrHSV-1 vectors allows either for long-term gene therapy, or all-in-one gene editing approaches.

