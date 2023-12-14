Physiotherapy Equipment Market Expected To Reach $2.8 Billion By 2032 | Top Companies And Industry Growth Insights

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Physiotherapy equipment industry share

Physiotherapy equipment market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Physiotherapy equipment market was valued at $1.6 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2032. Physiotherapy, also known as physical therapy, is a healthcare profession focused on promoting, maintaining, and restoring physical function and mobility in individuals who have been affected by injury, illness, or disability. Physiotherapy equipment refers to a diverse range of tools, devices, and apparatuses used by physiotherapists (physical therapists) to aid in the assessment, diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation of patients with various physical conditions. These equipment and devices are designed to assist in improving mobility, reducing pain, enhancing strength, and promoting overall physical function.

List of Key Players :

Performance Health, Enraf-Nonius B.V., Storz Medical AG, EMS Physio Ltd., Enovis Corporation, Richmar, BTL Corporate, Zynex Medical Inc., Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH, Dynatronics Corporation

By type, the physiotherapy equipment market share is classified into equipment and accessories. The equipment segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases, cardiopulmonary diseases and others and increase in adoption of physiotherapy for treatment of diseases such as osteoarthritis, sports injuries and others.

By application, the physiotherapy equipment market share is classified into musculoskeletal, neurology and others. The musculoskeletal segment is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to high adoption of physiotherapy for musculoskeletal disease treatment and increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis.

By end user, the market is classified into hospital, physiotherapy and rehabilitation center and others. The physiotherapy and rehabilitation segment are projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness among the people regarding physiotherapy and increase in availability of advanced physiotherapy equipment.

North America had the highest market share in 2022 and is expected to maintain its physiotherapy equipment market opportunity during the forecast period owing to increase in number of populations suffering from osteoarthritis and high presence of market players who manufactures physiotherapy equipment. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth of physiotherapy equipment market forecast owing to increase in awareness among the people regarding treatment for physiotherapy treatment and rise in number of geriatric populations.

