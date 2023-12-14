US senator claims Ukraine was destined to fail

(MENAFN) In a recent statement, United States Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville expressed a pessimistic outlook on Ukraine's chances of prevailing in its conflict with Russia, particularly if Washington were to halt its financial assistance. Tuberville's comments followed the recent blocking of President Joe Biden's proposed bill by the US Senate, aimed at providing an additional USD60 billion in funding to Kiev on top of the USD110 billion already allocated. The rejection of the bill, driven by Republican opposition demanding stricter immigration controls on the United States-Mexico border, has raised concerns about the future of United States support for Ukraine.



Speaking to CNN, Senator Tuberville shared his belief that he never considered Ukraine's victory a likely outcome, especially given the way the United States gradually entered into the conflict. The senator's remarks come at a critical juncture when questions are being raised about the impact of potential aid cutoffs on Ukraine's ability to withstand Russian aggression.



Furthermore, Tuberville dismissed assertions by supporters of Kiev that Russia would extend its advances into western Europe following a successful defeat of Ukraine's forces. According to the senator, Moscow faces challenges in conquering Ukraine on the eastern front, casting doubt on the feasibility of further Russian expansion across Europe. Tuberville suggested that such claims might serve as a persuasive tactic to secure additional funding.



The United States has been a significant contributor, providing an estimated USD111 billion in military and economic assistance to Ukraine since the outbreak of the conflict in February 2022. Despite warnings from Washington about dwindling funds, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has continued to advocate for additional financial support, emphasizing the urgency of sustaining the country's defense efforts.



As the funding dispute unfolds and geopolitical tensions persist, Tuberville's perspective sheds light on the intricate dynamics surrounding United States aid to Ukraine and the complex geopolitical landscape in Eastern Europe. The ongoing debate over financial support raises broader questions about the strategic implications of the United States stance on Ukraine's conflict with Russia and its potential ramifications for the region.



