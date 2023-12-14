UK funds generated from Chelsea Football club allocated to aide Ukraine effected by conflict with Russia

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, British officials disclosed that funds generated from the sale of Chelsea Football Club last year, intended to aid Ukrainians affected by the conflict with Russia, remain frozen by the United Kingdom government. The EUR4.25 billion (USD5.3 billion) deal, completed in May 2022 by Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, faced complications as the United Kingdom government, and a charitable foundation established during the sale, found themselves entangled in a disagreement.



Abramovich, who had been sanctioned by the United Kingdom government due to alleged connections to the Kremlin, committed to utilizing the proceeds for the benefit of victims of the war in Ukraine. However, 18 months after the sale, Europe Minister Leo Docherty informed the European Affairs Committee that the funds are still locked in a United Kingdom bank account.



Docherty highlighted the fundamental disagreement between the government and the charitable foundation regarding the utilization of the funds, emphasizing the preference of the United Kingdom government for the money to be used directly in Ukraine. The lack of clarity on whether Abramovich is impeding the process remains a crucial aspect, with officials not confirming his role in the delays.



Daniel Drake, deputy director of the United Kingdom’s Sanctions Taskforce, shed light on the situation, noting that the license enabling the freezing of funds persists, and the charity foundation is yet to apply for the second license necessary for the release of the funds. The core issue revolves around the divergence in opinions on whether the funds should be directed solely to support efforts within Ukraine or extend to aiding Ukrainians outside the country.



As the impasse continues, questions arise about the timely delivery of these crucial funds to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine. The intricacies of the disagreement between the United Kingdom government and the charitable foundation further complicate the resolution of this matter, raising concerns about the effectiveness of the intended aid for those affected by the conflict.





