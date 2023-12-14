Wamiqa Gabbi: Fortunately, I Find Myself Not Confined To A Box

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actress Wamiqa Gabbi reflects on a remarkable journey in 2023 and is happy that she finds herself not“confined to a box.”

In an exciting way, Wamiqa shared: "I am in an exhilarating phase of my career, receiving diverse offers that allow me to explore characters ranging from negative roles to fantasy and bubbly, chirpy personas. Fortunately, I find myself not confined to a box."W

With Wamiqa's role of Nilofer in 'Jubilee' or the detective in 'Charlie Chopra' or the spy in 'Khufiya', the year 2023 has unfolded as a monumental success for the actress. These successes even earned her the number four spot of the most popular celebrities in India this year as per the list by IMDb where she shared the space with Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan.

Reflecting on her journey, Wamiqa expressed gratitude for the support has received: "This year has been a wonderful ride, filled with challenges and victories. I am thankful for the opportunities and the audience's embrace of the diverse characters I've portrayed."

