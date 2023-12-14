Employees Passing Off Genai Work As Their Own, Using Riskier Tools

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) As generative AI takes centre-stage across the spectrum, 64 per cent of users have passed off GenAI work as their own, challenging the aim of the governments to develop ethical and responsible AI, a report has revealed.

The Salesforce research found that despite the promise generative AI offers workers and employers, a lack of clearly defined policies around its use may be putting businesses at risk.

While governments around the world have taken definitive and coordinated action to mitigate risk and commit to responsible use of AI, data suggests businesses haven't followed suit in implementing clear policies around its use.

Over a quarter (28 per cent) of workers are currently using generative AI at work, and over half without the formal approval of their employers.

With an additional 32 per cent expecting to use generative AI at work soon, it's clear that penetration of the technology will continue - with or without oversight, the findings showed.

Not only do workplace users tap into unapproved generative AI tools at work, they do so while still recognising that the ethical and safe use of generative AI means adopting company-approved programmes.

“To realise AI's full potential, it's critical that we invest in the employees using the technology as much as the technology itself,” said Paula Goldman, Chief Ethical and Humane Use Officer at Salesforce.

“With clear guidelines, employees will be able to understand and address AI's risks while also harnessing its innovations to supercharge their careers,” Goldman added.

Users are engaging in additional ethically questionable activities at work when using generative AI - for example, by passing off AI as their own work or inflating their ability to use the technology.

About 41 per cent of workers would consider overstating their generative AI skills to secure a work opportunity.

According to the report, nearly 7 in 10 global workers have never completed or received training on how to use generative AI safely and ethically at work.

Not only do respondents report a lack of training, workers around the world said their employers' generative AI policies are not clearly defined or non-existent.

Certain industries lag behind more than others. For example, 87 per cent of global workers in the healthcare industry claim their company lacks clear policies.

“With the level of confidential data held in this industry and others, there is an urgency to skill up workers on responsible use,” the report noted.

