LS Adjourned Till 2 Pm Amid Oppn Uproar, Seeks Shah's Resignation

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was on Thursday adjourned till 2 p.m. amid sloganeering by the opposition members who demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation over the security breach issue.

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla took the responsibility of the security lapse, saying the government has no role in the security.

Soon after the House assembled on Thursday, the opposition members raised slogans in the House demanding resignation of the Home Minister.

Following the sloganeering by the opposition members, Birla said, "The incident which took place yesterday, we are all worried. The security of the Parliament is with the Secretariat and we all know that everything including the security comes under the Parliament ambit and especially the Lok Sabha. I discussed it with all of you yesterday. All the responsibility of the security lies with the Lok Sabha secretariat. And the Lok Sabha secretariat will again discuss the issues."

He also said the government never interferes with the Lok Sabha and we will never allow this.

However, the opposition members kept on raising the issue of security breach and kept on demanding the resignation of the Home Minister.

Birla then again said, "Don't set wrong examples. We will discuss all the past incidents and we all will sit and discuss. The security of everyone as the Lok Sabha Speaker is mine. And I will sit with you all and discuss the issues of security."

Meanwhile, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Everyone has condemned this incident. You (Speaker) have taken cognizance of the matter and also ordered for a probe. We have to be careful about to whom we issue the passes (to enter Parliament). All precautions possible will be taken in future."

The Defence Minister also said that everyone should join hands and condemn the security breach.

He also said, "The incident is quite unfortunate. All the MPs, both from the ruling party and opposition, must ensure that passes should not be given to those who can create an anarchic situation in the House."

Singh also pointed out that creating such a ruckus in the House is not necessary.

Following the uproar, the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

--IANS

