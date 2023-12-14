From Oven To Occasion

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec13 (IANSlife) As Christmas and New Year festivities take over, Godrej Food Trends Report which explores India's culinary scene, has emphasized greatly on the lasting love for baked treats. Cakes and pastries, once deemed occasional luxuries, are now seamlessly blending into festive traditions, showcasing the nation's diverse culinary choices. The ongoing fondness for baked delights holds its special place in Indian hearts as they are now evolving into cherished indulgences. Thus, skilled bakers' creative contributions have played a pivotal role in transforming this sweet category over time.

One noteworthy trend identified by the Report is the growing enthusiasm among home consumers to experiment with pastries and cakes in their own kitchens. This shift reflects a desire for hands-on culinary experiences and a willingness to embrace global offerings. As a result, the variety of pastries being crafted at home has expanded, with Indian kitchens now featuring an exciting array of both traditional and international flavours.

The Report mentions some of the Pastry and Cakes Trends in India

Southeast Asian Bakes – Approximately 88% of experts affirm that bakeries have become an essential component of culinary ecosystems. Specialized communities of bakers have emerged, including the kandurs in Kashmir, nanbais in Lucknow, Hyderabad, and Delhi, paders in Goa, and paowallas, Parsi, and Irani bakers in Mumbai and Gujarat. Together, these communities contribute to a diverse array of baked goods, encompassing local variations of cakes, pastries, and more / Middle Eastern Baked items – 88% of the panelists agree that Middle Eastern-inspired delights such as Baklava and Kunefe are gaining popularity. However, for adventurous consumers who enjoy exploring intricate flavor profiles that combine sweetness with spice, umami, and even fermented notes, participating in baking workshops, indulging in mithai walks, and savoring dessert degustation menus provide exciting opportunities for engagement Pastry and Dessert – 75% of experts believe that the baking industry should brace the extended and prosperous phase of rapid growth and transformation. There will be more innovation and evolution of established offerings from European and American baking traditions.

Rushina Munshaw Ghildiyal, Managing Director, of Perfect Bite Consulting and Curating Editor of the annual Godrej Foods Trends Report says,“In India, on every special occasion or festival, individuals partake in savoring cultural sweet delicacies. With the arrival of Christmas celebrations, we are observing a delightful amalgamation of traditional and global influences in the pastry and cake landscape. Post covid, especially, home chefs are displaying their creativity and embracing a wide range of flavors into their baked creations. Godrej Food Trends Report indicates that the tradition of enjoying delectable cakes and pastries during the festive season is now stronger than ever."

Whether it's a classic Christmas fruitcake or an innovative fusion creation, the evolving trends in India's pastry and cake scene promise to make this holiday season extra special.

