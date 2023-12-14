Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Flavored Powder Drinks Market 2024-2028

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The free sample report is available in PDF format



Key Segment Analysis

The

chocolate-based flavored powder drinks segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

Due to their increasing popularity with consumers, the sale of chocolate-flavored powder drinks is growing. For the recovery from postworkout, chocolate powder drinks with added protein and amino acids are commonly used. Muscle repairs and glycogen replenishment can be facilitated by a combination of protein and carbohydrates. A strong demand for chocolate-flavored powder drinks has been created between different consumer groups due to the combination of a favorite flavor with health benefits stemming from powders.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years,

View free PDF Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis



APAC

is estimated to

contribute

38%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

The flavored powder drinks market in APAC is driven by the growing demand for flavored powder drinks in rising economies such as India and China.

Disposable income for consumers will increase due to strong economic growth in these countries. This will allow them to spend on products such as flavored powder drinks. Moreover, to increase their presence in the markets, market players including Nestle and Abbott have been investing in infrastructure development in APAC. Thus, the flavored powder drinks market in APAC is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The flavored powder drinks market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Abbott Laboratories, AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Cargill Inc., Dyla Brands, Insta Foods, Kent Corp., Kerry Group Plc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Lasco Foods Inc., National Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Simatek AS, Sugam Products, The Coca Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., TreeHouse Foods Inc., True Citrus, Unilever PLC, and US Foods Holding Corp.

View the PDF Sample Report

to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

The

energy drinks market

size is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 8%

between 2022

and 2027. The

market size is forecast to increase by

USD 40.04 billion.



The

functional drinks market

is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of 8.28%

between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by

USD 57.04 billion.