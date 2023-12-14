‘Vyooham’, ‘First Act’, ‘Mission Start Ab’ Unleash Dynamic OTT Titles This Week

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) This week of December offers a brand new slate of titles on the OTT, from crime thriller to docu series and coming of age story. Here is a list of five titles on various OTT platforms that have caught the attention of IANS this week.

Vyooham

The Telugu crime thriller series, 'Vyooham' features Sai Sushanth Reddy in the lead role with Chaitanya Krishna, Pavani Gangireddy, Ravindra Vijay and Shashank Siddamsetty in pivotal roles trailer showcases ACP Arjun Ramachandra, portrayed by Sai Sushanth Reddy, as he engages viewers in a relentless quest for justice.

The plot unfolds from a seemingly simple hit-and-run involving a tragic loss for a pregnant couple into a compelling tapestry of intertwined lives. Tasked with tracking down a serial killer, a trained naxal, handling a suspended cop, and dismantling a terrorist organisation, Arjun's journey is intensified by the haunting echoes of his own painful past. It will premiere on Prime Video in Telugu on December 14.

First Act

Written, produced and directed by Deepa Bhatia, the docuseries 'First Act' explores the journey of child actors and their parents in the Hindi TV and film industry. This six-part unscripted series follows six key child artistes, capturing their lives in both personal and professional settings. Their experiences are juxtaposed with insights from seasoned actors who made their debut in the industry as child artistes, older child actors, parents, casting directors and filmmakers, offering a comprehensive perspective into the subject.

It also features perspectives from renowned industry professionals who started their career as child artistes like Sarika, Jugal Hansraj and older child actors like Darsheel Safary, and Parzaan Dastur. Additionally, it presents insights from acclaimed filmmakers Shoojit Sircar and Amole Gupte, who have worked closely with child artists, as well as casting directors such as Mukesh Chhabra, Honey Trehan, and Tess Joseph. It will premiere on Prime Video on December 15.

The freelancer: The Conclusion

Helmed by Mohit Raina, the action thriller series is set for the new season which is titled as 'The Freelancer: The Conclusion'. Kashmira Pardeshi plays the character of Aliya Khan in the show, while Mohit is seen as Avinash Kamath aka 'The Freelancer'. Finally, Avinash Kamath (Mohit) sets out on the last leg of his extraction mission.

The series is based on the book 'A Ticket to Syria' by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Shital Bhatia, and created by show runner Neeraj Pandey. It stars Navneet Malik, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias amongst others. It is set to release on December 15 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Dehati Ladke

Kusha Kapila, Shine Pandey, Raghav Sharma-starrer coming of age story 'Dehati Ladke' explores the universal themes of friendship, first love, and the hardships of life. Based on a best-selling Hindi novel, 'Dehati Ladke', also starring Tanish Neeraj, Saamya Jainn, and Aasif Khan, the series revolves around the themes of friendship, first love, and the hardships of life, all shown through the lens of Rajat.

The trailer takes us through Rajat's story of self-discovery as he moves from a village to a big city to pursue his dream of clearing the UPSC exams. It chronicles Rajat's journey of exploring his freedom and following his heart as he makes new friends, experiences first love, and wants to live his life to the fullest, while navigating pressure from his family and staying true to his goal.

With the many challenges that life throws at him, 'Dehati Ladke' will showcase how Rajat's modest life shapes up amidst the glare of city lights. The series is slated to stream from December 15 on Amazon miniTV.

Mission Start Ab

Mission Start Ab is a series that celebrates innovative, grassroots ideas. The show meticulously evaluates 10 early-stage founders and entrepreneurs under the mentorship of three distinguished investors – investors Kunal Bahl (co-founder Snapdeal and Titan Capital), Anisha Singh (founder She Capital, founder and ex-CEO, MyDala), and Manish Chowdhary (co-founder WOW Skin Science).

During the course of this competition, the competing founders also face challenges featuring prominent faces from the business and entertainment world such as Ritesh Agarwal (OYO), Rohit Shetty(Filmmaker), Riyaaz Amlani (Impresario Entertainment Hospitality), Zeenah Vilcassim (Zomato Live Entertainment), Nilesh Kothari (Trifecta Capital) and Saikiran Krishnamurthy(xto10x Technologies).

The series is set to premiere on Prime Video on December 19.

