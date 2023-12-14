Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Reality Show Cancelled Following Sexual Assault Allegations

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Dec 14 (IANS) A reality show following the family of Sean 'Diddy' Combs that was in the early stages of development has been cancelled and it comes following multiple lawsuits against Combs alleging sexual assault.

The show, which was being developed with the working title 'Diddy+7', was being produced by James Corden's production company Fulwell 73. It has been scrapped at Hulu, reports Variety.

The first suit against Combs was filed on Nov. 16 by Cassandra Ventura aka Cassie, Combs' former long-time partner, who alleged that Combs had raped and beat her over a period of a decade. Though Combs denied any wrongdoing through a lawyer, the two parties settled the suit one day later.

Less than a week later, Joi Dickerson-Neal alleged in a suit that Combs“drugged, sexually assaulted and abused” her and that she was the victim of“revenge porn” created and distributed by the rapper.

A third lawsuit came from a Jane Doe who claims that Combs and R&B singer Aaron Hall took turns raping her and her friends at Hall's apartment sometime between 1990 and 1991.

Then another Jane Doe came forward, claiming that Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and a third man raped her when she was 17.

