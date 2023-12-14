Nationwide Student

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

In an impressive display of filmmaking to combat the US opioid crisis, college students from across the nation submitted 1-3 minute Public Service Announcements (PSAs) poised for social media to premiere at the Santa Monica College Center for Media and Design. This event, a collaborative effort between the ETHOS Film Festival and non-profit organization, Not One More Time, Inc., showcased 14 finalists' work and hosted a panel of professionals in mental health and media followed by a luncheon at Radford Studio Center. West Coast collegiate students, submitting from colleges such as Cornish College of the Arts, Chapman University, California State University Northridge, CSU Fullerton, CSU Los Angeles, San Francisco State, as well as submissions from the East Coast from schools like University North Carolina Wilmington, Rochester Institute of Technology, New York- to name a few- came together in a buzzing festival bracket with networking, community engagement, and an enlightening panel.

This event served as a platform for young filmmakers in a highly anticipated contest-- with the winner for best overall PSA, Roberto Parseghian, earning a $1000 prize. His work, entitled“Don't Ruin Your Gracious liveS” subtly but powerfully communicates the importance of resisting peer pressure and making informed choices without explicitly showcasing drug use, leaving a lasting impression on viewers about the unseen but profound consequences of succumbing to temptation. Following the presentations, a luncheon was hosted by NOMT at Radford Studio Center, located in Studio City, CA., bringing together the participating finalists with film industry professionals. To conclude this exciting day, students received an exclusive tour hosted by Alex Georgiev, the Senior Vice President of Radford Studio Center, where the finalists had the chance to explore behind the scenes and witness firsthand the inner workings of an active Los Angeles

film lot and sound stages.

The collaboration between ETHOS Film Festival, Not One More Time, Inc., and Santa Monica College Center for Media and Design has set a precedent for empowering young voices in advocating for social change. Through the lens of film and media, these students are paving the way for impactful conversations in addiction prevention and care. Malibu-resident NOMT founders, Kay and Murray Sumner, just released their 55-minute award winning documentary, Survivors, on Amazon Prime. Please visit their website to learn more;