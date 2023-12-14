Zelensky Talks To Michel After Nordic Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a phone call with European Council President Charles Michel after the Ukraine-Nordic summit.

Zelensky announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Ahead of the European Council summit, we discussed its expected results on Ukraine, which should prove the unwavering support and unity of the European Union. They are necessary to strengthen Ukraine's stability in the face of Russian aggression and on its path to EU membership," the post said.