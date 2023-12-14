Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 41 Out Of 42 Shahed Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy attacked southern Ukraine with 42 Shahed-136/131 unmanned aerial vehicles from 19:00 on December 13, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

In a post on Telegram , the Air Force Command said waves of drones had been launched from three directions: Balaklava and Chauda (Crimea) and Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia). In total, the launches of 42 enemy attack UAVs were recorded.

On the night of December 13 to 14, the Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with strike UAVs and S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, the post said.

Six S-300 missiles were fired at around midnight from the temporarily occupied Kherson region toward the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions.

Civilians injured, houses damaged as enemy attacks Odesa region

Ukraine's air defense forces managed to shoot down 41 out of 42 attack UAVs, most of them in the Odesa region.

Earlier reports said that enemy shelling had caused a fire in the Odesa region, with at least 10 people injured and 11 buildings damaged.